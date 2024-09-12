Man assaults girlfriend’s mother to death over cellphone

A 41-year-old man from Molepolole, Legonono ward was this week Tuesday remanded in custody before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court for assaulting his girlfriend’s mother to death with a wooden log several times on the head.

Unemployed Robert Nkwe, a former taxi driver is facing two counts of murder and threat to kill.

Charges read before court indicated that Nkwe on Sunday (August 25th, 2024) murdered Banyanabatsile Baabusi and threatened to kill his girlfriend Malefonyana Baabusi by telling her that he has already killed her mother now she is going to kill her, both incidents occurring in Molepolole, Lesunyana ward.

During court proceedings, Nkwe opted to remain silent after the charged were read to him while prosecution pleaded with the court for his remand pending investigation into the fresh matter.

According to the interviewed acting station commander, Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo, the suspect killed the girlfriend’ mother aged 76 when she was trying to intervene following a misunderstanding with her 37-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that Nkwe forcefully wanted to grab Malefonyana’s phone accusing her of cheating on him.

The mother then intervened trying to unite the two and Nkwe left the woman and her daughter unaware that he was going to collect a wooden log.

Just for a moment Nkwe emerged carrying the wooden log and hit the elder woman several times on the head and she sustained deep wounds.

The police upon receiving a report rushed to the scene where they took the woman with heavy bleeding wounds to the hospital.

Unfortunately the doctor confirmed she was dead upon her arrival at the hospital.

Nkwe will be remanded in custody till September 8th, 2024 while Baabusi’s lifeless body is still at the mortuary pending police investigations and her burial.