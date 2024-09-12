Heat on solar panel suspects

Clad in dusty, oversized clothes, the smell of sweat heavy in the air, two suspected thieves appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of stealing six solar panels and their batteries.

The Zimbabwean duo of Nkosi Ncube, 40, and Clement Muleya, 37, found themselves in hot water on Saturday night after they were reportedly caught red-handed by patrolling cops at Medupe Farms on the outskirts of Monarch.

The equipment was valued at P7, 000 and belongs to one, David Jacob Vissa.

When they were arrested, the boys in blue realised the accused persons had difficulty speaking Setswana and when they asked them to produce the travelling documents they failed.

Charged with theft common and being in Botswana illegally, the pair, who protested their innocence, were remanded in custody. They will return to court on 24 September for status hearing.