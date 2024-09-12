Woman charged for her boyfriend’s death

Weeping bitterly as the police van reversed was the Chadibe woman at Francistown Magistrate Court last week Tuesday (August 27th) charged with the murder of her boyfriend.

The 47-year-old Keditse Balothanyi allegedly killed Oabile Goitseone at Chadibe village on Sunday (August 31st) night at their house in Bobonda ward.

Balothanyi made it to spotlight when she was arrested by the coppers on a single count of murder.

After the charge was read to her, plea was reserved.

The Directorate of Public Prosecution Olga Khumoetsile then pleaded that the accused person be remanded in custody to allow the state to wrap up its investigation.

“We opposed the accused being granted bail as it is a fresh matter and the wanted to call the investigating officer to the stand to advance reasons why the accused should not be granted bail, unfortunately he is not before court,” she said.

When Balothanyi was asked if she had anything to say in court she breathed in heavily and responded that there was nothing.

She was therefore remanded in custody and will be back in court on the 17th.

Although the details surrounding the death of Balothanyi’s lover are still sketchy, Tatitown Police Station Assistant Superintendent Meshack Mosika indicated that their preliminary investigations suggest that the two had a misunderstanding when they were from a BPF political rally in Matsitama.

“We heard when they arrived home the misunderstanding continued and that is one ended up losing his life. We are still investigating to find out how he died,” Mosika said.