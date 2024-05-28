Man acquitted of road-rage murder

In a dramatic turn of events, the Gaborone High Court has acquitted Forget Nature Machete of the murder of Ikabeng Makaka near St. Joseph’s Primary School on November 29, 2020.

Machete faced accusations of stabbing Makaka in the chest with a knife following a heated altercation sparked by a near-accident on the Otse-Gaborone Road.

The confrontation allegedly began when Machete’s reckless overtaking almost caused a collision with Makaka’s vehicle.

According to court proceedings, Machete didn’t stop even after Makaka flashed his lights at him, nearly causing another accident.

The chase continued until both drivers cornered Machete near St. Joseph’s Primary School, forcing him to stop. “Both drivers pursued the accused to St. Joseph’s Primary School, where they cut in front of him, forcing him to stop on the side of the road with one vehicle in front and another on the side,” observed Justice Dr. Godfrey Radijeng.

Thabiso Morake, a key witness, testified that he approached Machete to inspect the damage caused to his vehicle’s mirror.

Machete allegedly apologized and agreed to check the damage, but a fight broke out enroute to the vehicle.

The court heard conflicting testimonies from state witnesses, with some claiming they saw Machete on top of Makaka, stabbing him multiple times, while the autopsy revealed a single fatal chest wound.

In his defense, Machete recounted being chased by two vehicles.

When he stopped, he said he was confronted by four men who began assaulting him, stole his car keys, wallet, and phone, and returned to their Honda Fit.

During the altercation, Makaka reportedly attempted to stab Machete, who blocked the attack with his car door.

Makaka tried to stab him again, this time in the neck, but Machete managed to deflect the blow, resulting in a knee wound.

Machete claimed he then snatched the knife from Makaka and used it to stab him in the chest in self-defense.

“The court was urged to view the accused’s version of events as reasonably probable. The contradictions in the prosecution’s case weighed against their ability to prove the crime of murder beyond a reasonable doubt. I am satisfied, based on the evidence, that the prosecution has failed to disprove the accused’s defense,” ruled Justice Radijeng.

The judge concluded that Machete acted in self-defense, responding instinctively out of fear when Makaka initiated the knife attack. “In the circumstances, the accused is acquitted and discharged of the murder charge,” declared Radijeng.