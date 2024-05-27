Love triangle ends in tragedy

An apparent love triangle ended in blood and tears in Molepolole, when a man killed his baby mama, injured her lover and then took his own life.

Described by friends and relatives as friendly, humble and full-of-life, 32-year-old mother-of-two Pamela Masimega was stabbed to death in the early hours of Thursday (9 May) morning.

Her body mutilated with stab wounds, she was found lying motionless by a passerby in the street, roughly 50 metres from her boyfriend, Mogakolodi Koama’s place in Senyedimane ward, where the deadly attack occurred.

Police suspect she was murdered by the father of her youngest child, Mpho Masifi, 42, who cornered the unsuspecting lovers at around 5am.

It is believed Masifi, armed with a knife, struck when Koama was about to drive Masimega back to her home in nearby Motiketsane ward.

“He emerged from his car and caught the duo while they were still trying to board a Toyota Hilux vehicle. He stabbed the girlfriend all over her body while the other boyfriend sustained stab wounds on the ribs and shoulder. He was later found having committed suicide,” revealed a source.

Koama, 44, managed to escape the scene and immediately alerted the police, who had just received a second report of the incident at exactly the same time.

The cops rushed both Koama and Masimega to Scottish Livingstone Hospital, where she was sadly certified dead by a doctor on arrival, while he was treated and discharged the same day.

The police promptly launched a man hunt for the suspect but it was already too late; Masifi was found unconscious at his rented house.

Confirming the grisly incident, Molepolole Assistant Superintendent, Motshwari Mokamogo told The Voice they were investigating suspected murder-suicide and unlawful wounding cases.

“The man stabbed a woman with a sharp instrument and wounded another man. He was later found having committed suicide by hanging himself with a wire,” explained the police boss.

Both Masimega and Masifi were laid to rest on Saturday. The slain woman is survived by her ten-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, who lost both his parents in the terrible tragedy.