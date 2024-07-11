Malome Biki’s big transformation

Tonota tune-maker swaps Traditional for Disco

Popular Tonota tune-maker, Malome Biki is enjoying big rewards for his bold decision to switch genres earlier this year.

Having made his name as a Contemporary Traditional artist under the alias, BalaaKgosi since 2020, the talented performer changed lanes, swapping the old for the new, venturing into Afro Disco.

The move has gone down well with the singer’s Facebook following, which recently soared to 100, 000.

Dropped in June, Malome Biki’s latest track ‘Lefika Lame’, his second since making the switch, is currently roaring on social media, trending on local timelines, and even reaching listeners in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

With a dance challenge to accompany the energy-fused sound and pumping beat, ‘Lefika Lame’ is anything put lame.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the accomplished singer-cum-dancer explained he jumped into the world of Afro Disco after realising his smooth voice was well suited to this type of music.

Upon dipping his toe into the genre with ‘Kedibonye’ in March, heartened by the positive feedback from fans, Biki dived into disco life full on.

“‘Lefika Lame’ is a song I sang to thank God for my prosperous journey in music. In the song I pray that God forgive those who long waited to see my downfall to keep them alive for me so they can all see my prosperity,” chuckled the artist born Biki Motswetla, adding another reason he joined the Disco movement is because of his love for Dan Tshanda’s songs.

“They inspire me a lot,” said Biki, who dreams of making a splash with his music like the late South African.

“I record my songs in my studio, Bima Entertainment in my home village, Tonota so I do not pay studio not transport to go to the studio. ‘Lefika Lame’ was mixed and mastered by Jazzman and the keyboard was played by Cabido and myself.”

Although the single has already been released, it will not be officially launched until 27 September in TNT.