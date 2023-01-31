Lighting up

Phase V and VI set for new tower and streetlights

The long dark nights will soon be a thing of the past for residents of Phase V and VI in Monarch area.

The Francistown City Council has handed the site to contractors, General Waste and Bold Target to install two tower lights and 20 solar-powered streetlights in the area.

According to Monarch Ward Councillor, Gopolang Almando, one tower light will be installed within Ntshe Primary School to illuminate Phase V, while the other will be erected at the Phase VI churches to light up the entire area.

"Council realised there was a major ...