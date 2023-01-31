Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lighting up

By

Published

Lighting up
COUNCIL STAFF

Phase V and VI set for new tower and streetlights

The long dark nights will soon be a thing of the past for residents of Phase V and VI in Monarch area.

The Francistown City Council has handed the site to contractors, General Waste and Bold Target to install two tower lights and 20 solar-powered streetlights in the area.

According to Monarch Ward Councillor, Gopolang Almando, one tower light will be installed within Ntshe Primary School to illuminate Phase V, while the other will be erected at the Phase VI churches to light up the entire area.

"Council realised there was a major ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

You've blood on your hands You've blood on your hands

News

You have blood on your hands

*MP Moswaane accuses govt of mass murder

1 week ago
There's no meat! There's no meat!

Business

There’s no meat!

Butcheries close shop as meat ban hits hard The suspension of all exports of cattle and related meat products by the Botswana government following...

13/09/2022
Who is the next LOO? Who is the next LOO?

News

Who is the next LOO?

There a number of capable and independent minded cadres with credentials to lead- Analyst Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Parliamentary Caucus Committee will soon...

05/07/2022
Marvellous Maggie Marvellous Maggie

Business

Marvellous Maggie

Pensioner bakes her way out of poverty After years stuck in the same tired routine, eeking out a modest living selling fruit and veg...

28/06/2022

Latest News

Moswaane recuperating after street attack

*MP suffered fractured leg in an unprovoked attack

15/03/2022
Christmas came earlier for Monarch Destitute Center Christmas came earlier for Monarch Destitute Center

Business

Christmas came earlier for Monarch Destitute Center

Last Friday, Christmas came a week early for the children of Monarch Destitute Center in Francistown thanks to the generosity of the Botswana Investment...

29/12/2020
Things they say - Moswaane Things they say - Moswaane

International

Things they say – Moswaane

“I will be releasing a document titled ‘poor rich country’ which is a detailed report of bread and butter issues which are failing to...

11/08/2020

Latest News

Tough times for Ipelegeng workers

Workers take front-line position in Covid-19 fight

11/06/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.