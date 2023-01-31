Colonisers made balete buy their own land back

Members of the public got a glimpse of the country’s history on Tuesday when the Government and Balete clashed at the Court of Appeal over Forest Hill K.O.9 Farm near Kgale, and Rankoromane Farm in Otse.

The dispute has to some extent pitted the President's office against Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Balete. According to evidence led in court, Balete purchased the land in 1925, and one of the conditions was that the tribe could not sell it without the consent of the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner was then replaced by the President after independence.

Advocate Dr Sidney Pilane for ...