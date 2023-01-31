BSB lists P1 billion bond with BSE

Monday 23 January 2023 marked a historic day for Botswana Savings Bank (BSB) as the government-owned financial institution listed a P1 billion bond on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

The listing was revealed this week at the BSE opening bell ceremony.

It represents a significant breakthrough for the bank, giving BSB access to capital as it will provide alternative funding and reduce their dependency on short term, volatile deposits.

Speaking at the ceremony, BSB Board Chairperson, Goitsemang Morekisi said the parastatal has proven itself to be a strategic, confident and dependent b...