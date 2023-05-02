Kgatleng fight for land reaches a deadlock

We never said people should develop or sell - ministry

The ongoing dispute over land use between Kgatleng Land board and field owners who have changed the use of their plots from ploughing to mixed use has reached a deadlock with the Ministry of Lands, Water and Sanitation Services digging its heels in and refusing to regularise the new developments.

While the ministry does not deny that that President Mokgweetsi Masisi had in 2018 issued a Directive authorising Change of Use and Compensation in kind when government takes your land, ministry officials have argued that the directive was...