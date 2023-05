The village of Werda in Kgalagadi District is in a state of division due to a newly imposed dress code by the village’s tribal administration, which requires all women to wear head scarves within Kgotla premises.

The mixed race community of Verda which identifies as Coloured is challenging this decision, which according to them is discriminatory and condescending to the their norms and practices.

On Monday, a job-seeking woman was turned back from an interview at the Tribal Administration on the basis of dressing inappropriately at the Kgotla because she was not wearing a head covering,a...