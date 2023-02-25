Connect with us

P50 000 windfall for table tennis

HAND THAT GIVETH: Donation by First Capital Bank

Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) coffers have been given a huge boost by First Capital Bank through a P50 000 sponsorship.

The money will go towards sponsorship of two open tournaments scheduled for March on the 4th and 24th.

Each tournament will get P25 000 in order to cover prizes and administration costs of the competition. Dubbed "Lefika Savings Account Tournament", the first competition will be held at Livingstone Kolobeng College in Gaborone.

Speaking at the launch of the sponsorship on Friday in Gaborone, First Capital Bank Chief Executive Officer Reinette van der Merwe...

