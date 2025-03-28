Journalism graduate builds success with carpentry

Although he studied Broadcasting and Journalism at university, with the ugly face of unemployment looming large, Meshack Mbayisane has temporarily put his media dreams on hold, opting for wood over words in the battle to survive.

In order to eat, the 26-year-old has turned to a family skill to chisel out a living: carpentry. It is an ability the talented Taung native picked up in early childhood, one that never left him even when his interests drifted from hardwood to headlines, from planks to pens.

“I learnt carpentry from my late dad, and I loved the whole creativity behind it,” the Limkokwing graduate tells Voice Money, adding carpentry has been in his family for generations.

Having completed his studies last May, with work prospects bleak in a country where youth unemployment currently hovers around the 35 percent mark, Mbayisane was determined not to become another statistic, taking his destiny into his own hands—quite literally!

By the time graduation came around in November, he had set up his workshop in Ramotswa and was already taking orders, specializing in furniture-making and upholstery. “Anything that’s furniture, chest of drawers, headboards, bar benches, tables—I do it all,” he reveals proudly.

Mbayisane is fast gaining recognition for his work and has already built up a steady customer base, particularly in Gaborone, Ramotswa, and Taung. Depending on the demand and size, the woodman estimates he produces between six and ten pieces a day. “The demand is there. Almost every week, there’s a customer placing an order.”

Based near Bamalete Lutheran Hospital, Mbayisane takes orders via phone calls and WhatsApp. “Customers can reach me on 76530982 or 75970357 to place their orders,” shares the in-demand carpenter, who attributes the success of his business to accessibility and dedication to customer satisfaction.

However, despite his strides in carpentry, Mbayisane still holds aspirations beyond the workshop. “I don’t think I’ll do carpentry as a full-time job, I’d love to do something related to broadcasting and journalism,” he admits.

For now, though, headlines and deadlines will have to take a backseat to the world of wood and joinery.