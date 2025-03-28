Man found dead after girlfriend’s night out

Residents of Phalane ward in Molepolole were left in shock following the death of a 32-year-old man who was found lifeless at his girlfriend’s home on Sunday morning, in what is suspected to be a tragic pill overdose.

The man is believed to have taken a fatal dose of pills after realising that his lover had not returned home for the night.

Adding to the mystery, the 26-year-old girlfriend was not home when the police were called to the scene.

The grim discovery was made by the girlfriend’s younger sister, who stumbled upon the man’s motionless body, lying face down by the fireplace, as she prepared to make a fire.

Alarmed, the sister informed her mother, who immediately called the police.

District No. 11 Officer Commanding, Senior Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang, confirmed the incident, stating that they found a packet of pills next to the deceased.

“The girlfriend’s younger sister found him at the fireplace and alerted her mother, who immediately recognized him as her daughter’s boyfriend and reported the matter to the police,” explained Supt. Lemogang.

The man was rushed to the hospital but was sadly declared dead on arrival.

His body is currently at the Scottish Livingstone Hospital mortuary awaiting a postmortem as investigators piece together the final hours of his life.