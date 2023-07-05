Connect with us

Jilted lover wrecks havoc

SHATTERED: Broken window

A middle aged man was whisked away to Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital in Lobatse after he went on a violent streak in Kazungula on Saturday. The man currently under medical observation at the facility, injured one man and broke down doors and windows in four homesteads in New Stands ward. According to Assistant Superintendent Moetapele Ramotsweta, […]

