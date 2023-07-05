Jilted lover wrecks havoc

A middle aged man was whisked away to Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital in Lobatse after he went on a violent streak in Kazungula on Saturday. The man currently under medical observation at the facility, injured one man and broke down doors and windows in four homesteads in New Stands ward. According to Assistant Superintendent Moetapele Ramotsweta, […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:jilted-lover, Kazungula-police, Superintendent Moetapele Ramotsweta
Click to comment