Jazz stories with soul

Mabua back with new album after 11-year wait

This Friday, just five days before International Jazz Day is celebrated worldwide, Afro Jazz artist, Trevor Mabua will release a new six-track album titled ‘Mmamotse’.

Born in Selebi Phikwe but raised in his home village of Serowe, Mabua is an art teacher by profession, but also a respected name in the jazz scene.

His ability to capture and paint stories through his music, laced with both humour and life lessons, sets him apart from so many of his peers.

The artistic educator began his music career in 2006, dropping his debut album ‘Abuti’ in 2010, with the hit song ‘Thiba ka mona’ enjoying massive airplay.

He followed that up with another album ‘Go goleng gaaka’ in 2014, and jazz lovers began to take notice.

His rise in the music circles saw him share stages with the late Zimbabwean legend, Oliver Mtukudzi as well as BW heavweights like: Sereetsi, Lister Boleseng, Banjo Mosel and Punah Gabasiane.

Now, 11 years after his last LP, the music maestro is finally back with album number three.

In an interview with Voice Enetrtainment, Mabua revealed ‘Mmamotse’, is different from his first two albums.

“The album represents growth,” he said.

And he’s right.

The title track tells the tale of a married, yet promiscuous woman who’s impregnated by her neighbour.

Mabua rebukes, ridicules, teaches and entertains.

The melody ‘Botswana’s is a happy upbeat tune that focuses on the peace and tranquil the country is famous for.

‘Gideon’, meanwhile, pays homage to the current President, Duma Boko. In typical Mabua style, the artist masterfully portrays a race between competing candidates, with ‘Gideon’ ultimately leaving everyone dead in their tracks.

“My music is influenced by what I see around me. I write about social ills and topical issues in the country,” he explains, adding the album was recorded at Hall of Fame Studios in Mahalapye and produced by the award winning Gospel artist, Ally.

The reclusive entertainer may have finally found the winning formula with his third attempt.

“My first two albums did well, a couple of songs are still playing on radio, but I believe this one will be good,” predicts Mabua with humility, careful not to blow his own saxophone.