Mighty Mbewe

In a world where advocacy often meets resistance and change is slow,Njiramanda Mbewe is a force that refuses to wait.

Boasting over a decade’s experience as a Human Rights lawyer and activist, Mbewe has carved a path where law meets compassion, and leadership doesn’t sacrifice empathy for influence.

In this exclusive interview, the legal eagle opens up about what drives her, the founding vision behind her female-led law firm and the urgent reforms she believes Botswana desperately needs.

You wear many hats: lawyer, activist, policy advocate, mentor…the list is long and impressive! How do you define your mission in all these roles?

I’m the kind of person who doesn’t just wear many hats; I wear them with intentionality.

Each role I take on is an extension of my core mission: to create a more just, inclusive, and affirming world.

I lead with courage, but equally with care. I don’t wait for change, I embody it.

At the heart of everything I do, is a deep commitment to justice and human dignity, especially for those who are often overlooked or unheard.

My mission is to use the law not just for litigation, but as a bridge to access, equity, and empowerment.

I believe in creating spaces where marginalised voices are not only heard but are instrumental in shaping the systems that govern their lives.

As a mentor, I see it as my responsibility to plant seeds of purpose and courage in the next generation.

I want young women and men to rise with clarity, conviction, and confidence.

While my roles may differ, the mission remains consistent: to challenge inequality and build systems

that are kinder, fairer, and truly inclusive.

What inspired you to establish Mbewe Legal Practice and how does it differ from traditional law firms in its approach to justice?

The inspiration behind Mbewe Legal Practice was rooted in both faith and hope.

As a Motswana woman, I have witnessed firsthand how traditional legal systems often fail the most vulnerable, particularly

women.

I wanted to create a space where justice is accessible and deeply human.

There were few female-led initiatives, and those that existed often faced resistance.

I wanted to change that narrative.

Establishing the firm was a deliberate act of resistance against gendered power structures.

Women have historically had to fight harder to be seen, heard and respected.

I envisioned a firm where women don’t just participate, they lead, shape the agenda, and determine the issues they want to tackle.

This is more than representation; it’s about reimagining what leadership looks like.

At Mbewe Legal Practice, leadership is rooted in collaboration, empathy and conviction – not dominance or detachment.

The firm goes beyond traditional legal representation.

We engage in advocacy, legal education, and policy reform, working closely with civil society organisations, community leaders, and government stakeholders.

Our goal is to create systemic change by integrating empathy into the legal process.

As Chairperson of BONELA and a National Gender Commission Commissioner, what gaps in Botswana’s legal/policy framework are you most passionate about reforming?

I am particularly passionate about addressing systemic gaps that leave the most vulnerable behind, especially in areas related to Gender-Based Violence (GBV), sexual and reproductive health rights, and the rights of marginalised groups.

Education about rights and access to justice is also a critical focus.

One glaring gap is the fragmentation of protections for survivors of violence.

While progress has been made through legislation, we still lack a survivor-centered framework that integrates legal, health, and psychosocial support.

Survivors from marginalised communities often fall through the cracks because the systems in place don’t communicate or coordinate.

I’m also pushing for inclusive policy reforms that recognise and protect groups who are criminalized or stigmatized.

Our Constitution enshrines dignity and equality; now we must be bold enough to turn those ideals into enforceable protections.

My mission is to help shift the system from reactive to proactive, from exclusion to inclusion. This is how I choose to serve my country.

You’re the founder of Justice Connection Foundation, Baagisanyi Network, and Sewelo Mentees. What connects these projects?

My middle name is impact. These initiatives may address different gaps, but they are united by one core belief: justice must be lived, not just legislated.

Justice Connection Foundation focuses on legal empowerment, ensuring that marginalised communities can access justice without fear or discrimination.

Baagisanyi Network promotes solidarity and coalition building among grassroots actors, civil society, and government.

It fosters spaces for honest dialogue and co-creation of rights-based solutions.

Sewelo Mentees is rooted in intergenerational leadership.

It nurtures young advocates, helping them lead not from survival but from vision, confidence, and a strong sense of purpose.

What binds them is a refusal to wait for justice to trickle down.

We build from the ground up, hand-in-hand with those most affected.

That’s what real change looks like.

How has your experience as a Mandela Washington Fellow and time at the Urban Justice Center in New York influenced your approach to law and Human Rights back home?

Both experiences were deeply transformative.

They broadened my understanding of human rights and gave me new tools to localize justice in Botswana in ways that are people-centered and sustainable.

At the Urban Justice Center, I witnessed how the law can be used innovatively to challenge power and uplift marginalised voices.

I saw the strength of integrating legal advocacy with community organising and storytelling, approaches that I’ve since adopted in my work.

The Fellowship reaffirmed that local challenges are tied to global ones.

It empowered me to re-imagine legal practice not just as courtroom work, but as a tool for healing, equity, and systemic transformation.

Last year, you received the Nelson Mandela University Rising Star Award and Community Champion Award in London. What do these honors mean to you personally and professionally?

Receiving these awards was incredibly humbling. Personally, these honors affirm the sacrifices, the long nights, and the tough decisions.

They remind me that pursuing purpose with integrity always leads to impact, even when the path is difficult.

Professionally, these awards are more than accolades.

They serve as reminders of the responsibility I carry.

They push me to raise the bar not for recognition, but for meaningful change.

They tell the world that the voices and struggles I advocate for matter.

These awards belong not just to me, but to every survivor, every young mentee, and every marginalised voice that dared to hope.

They also belong to the communities and country that raised and supported me.

I carry these honors as a call to continue, to build, and to never lose sight

of the ‘why’.

Tell us a bit more about the Baagisanyi Network. What strategies are you using to combat GBV, and what impact have you seen?

Baagisanyi Network was birthed during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time when we saw an alarming rise in divorce and GBV cases.

We realised that addressing GBV demands more than isolated efforts.

It requires sustained, multi-sector coalitions that tackle root causes and offer holistic support.

Our strategy includes building referral systems among traditional leaders, district commissioners, therapists, and lawyers to intervene early.

Our first major intervention in 2021, supported by BONELA and the Ministry of Health, was a sold-out workshop for young couples preparing for or adjusting to marriage.

We focus on prevention, norm change, and survivor empowerment.

Baagisanyi weaves together prevention, protection, prosecution, and policy.

The goal is to shift from reactive crisis management to proactive community prevention.

We also acknowledge those who have contributed significantly to this work, including Reverend Mamphane, Kgosi Somolekae, Ms. Lillian Makgonatsotlhe, and District Commissioner Keiphokotse.

Many of them are now mentors in our 2025 Sewelo cohort, educating mentees on conflict resolution, self-awareness, and healthy relationships.

What challenges have you faced as a woman leading legal and advocacy reforms in often male-dominated spaces, and how have you overcome them?

The challenges are many.

As a woman, I’ve had to navigate spaces where my authority was questioned and where some even tried to pressure me out of taking on certain cases.

But I stand firm in my purpose. I speak with conviction, backed by knowledge and lived experience.

I’ve built a strong support network of women and male allies who share my vision.

I lead by example. I mentor young women because I know that sustainable change happens when we lift as we climb.

Every challenge I face fuels my determination to continue pushing forward, knowing that each step clears a path for others to follow.

You’re a finalist for the 2025 Leadership in Law Award in Singapore — what leadership qualities do you think earned you that recognition?

Being named a finalist for the 2025 Leadership in Law Award is a humbling recognition, especially on an international stage.

I believe it reflects a leadership style rooted in purpose and courage, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Whether I’m advocating in court, shaping policy, or mentoring young women, I center the voices of those who are often left out.

I don’t believe in leadership that simply occupies space, I believe in leadership that transforms space.

What may have stood out is my commitment to inclusive justice, especially my work at the intersections of law and gender.

I don’t shy away from issues.

I also believe that real leadership is about building others.

Through Sewelo Mentees and platforms like the Baagisanyi Network, I’ve invested in empowering the next generation of minds to lead with boldness, purpose and compassion.

This nomination is not just for me, it’s for every Motswana woman and man, who has served their country one way or the other, who has dared to lead, to disrupt, and to dream.

This award is not the first, and it definitely is not the last if I continue being focused on MY path, at my own terms.

And yes, I am winning this one too!

And on that note, Thank God It’s Friday, what are you up to this weekend?

For the weekend, Netflix, napping, reading and listening to some good Hip Hop and Gospel music.