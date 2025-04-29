Hot beers, cold shoulder

Shaya caught a certain comrade catching some Z’s at last Thursday’s Summer Xplosion, but trust me, the gossip doesn’t stop there.

Yours Truly wasn’t planning on spilling the beer, but when you stand in a queue for what feels like an eternity just to buy a drink, then get hit with the disappointment of warm alcohol?

Well, someone had to say something. The situation was, let’s just say, extra hot, but not in the fun way.

The drinks were so warm they might as well have been brewed in a sauna.

And it wasn’t just a minor hiccup; Shaya overheard several festival goers grumbling about their lukewarm, and quite frankly undrinkable, drinks.

If DJ Kuchi is serious about keeping the masses coming back for more, he needs to rethink his ‘no outside alcohol’ policy.

The people came for the vibes, yes, but also for a few cold ones to keep things cool. How about upgrading the bar fridges?

Perhaps increase the selling points, too?

Because nobody wants to pay for a drink that’s hotter than the festival itself!