Issac Kgosi leads BPF talks

The impasse between the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) will dominate discussions as the two parties convene this weekend (May 04, 2024) in Gaborone.

The BPF delegation, led by former Directorate of Intelligence and Security, (DIS) Director General, Isaac Kgosi, met with UDC Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe earlier this week to discuss the meeting agenda but certain issues were deferred for President Duma Boko’s attention.

Sources within the BPF have indicated that the party is keen to resolve their controversial exit swiftly and return to the fold.

“The plan to leave the coalition was never ours and we cannot watch while one man decides to take us back. We want a resolution to be reached so that we continue where we left,” said the source who added that former President Ian Khama pulled out of the delegation because of his tight schedule in the coming weeks and was replaced by Kgosi.

“Our Patron’s absence from the delegation and him being replaced by Kgosi due to scheduling conflicts, underscores the urgency of the matter. We want it resolved as soon as possible so that we start our campaigns as a team under the Umbrella coalition and not pact model.”

The sudden departure of the BPF from the UDC caught many off guard, with the majority of the National Executive Committee members favouring a return over the proposed pact model announced by their party President, Mephato Reatile.

Reatile has since been isolated and finds himself alone having to defend the decision that he took.

However, the UDC Head of Communications, Moeti Mohwasa said that they are not aware of the weekend meeting.

BPF together with Alliance for Progressives, Botswana Peoples Party and Botswana National Front are working together to go into the 2024 general elections as coalition partners under the UDC.