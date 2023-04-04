P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai

After he was recently denied bail in the murder of Molepolole Taxi driver, Mohamed Sadiq Tajbhai was this week sentenced in another case of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Tajbhai who on the 29th of August, at Extension 10 Gaborone, without reasonable cause, discharged a firearm in a manner likely to cause injury or danger to other persons has been fine P2,500.

In his mitigation plea, the accused person’s attorney indicated that the 33-year-old Tajbhai from India has no previous conviction.

When delivering the sentence Extension II Magistrate Lentlhabetse Willie said Tajbhai's crimin...