P2, 500 Fine for trigger happy Tajbhai

You May Also Like
News
Man cuts of another man's ear A Thamaga man whose ear was cut off by his sister's ex-boyfriend was recently stopped from withdrawing a...
News
Thief gets 8 stokes of the cane on bare buttocks A common thief was recently reduced to tears by a thorough whipping at the...
News
Former Director General of Directorate of Intelligence and Security, Isaac Seabelo Kgosi, was arraigned before Gaborone High Court on Wednesday morning to account for...
News
A Kumakwane woman was last week hauled before a Molepolole Magistrates Court accused of tying her daughter’s hands and legs with a rope and...
News
A 27-year-old man’s problematic sweet tooth has landed him in deep trouble as he was ordered to spend five days in police cells awaiting...
News
A man who worked for Spar supermarket at Riverwalk Mall has landed himself in a slight pickle for stealing three packets of spaghetti from...