Investing in stem

DTC Botswana donates over P1m equipment to Education Ministry

Diamond Trading Company (DTC) Botswana has donated Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) equipment worth over P1 million to the Ministry of Education and Skills Development.

The sponsorship which includes smart boards, robotics kits, laptops, tablets and drones will benefit seven secondary schools. These includes Tashata, Kgale Hill, Motswakhumo, Shoshong, Shakawe Senior, Seepapitso Senior School, and Molefi Senior Secondary School.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony at Tashatha Junior School in Tati Sid...