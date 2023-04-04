Taking the technology space by storm

A self taught Web designer, Maverick Kabelo, is already making his mark in the technology space at the tender age of 20.

His business, Kabelo Digital, is a digital media agency specializing in web design and steadily gaining popularity for its creation of stunning websites that are tailored to his clients business needs.

Though the business only started showing profitability in 2021, it was long registered with CIPA in 2020. The 20-year-old Majwaneng native told Voice Money that his breakthrough to designing websites was brought about by his need to have a website for his creative storie...