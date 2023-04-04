Connect with us

Bol-Debswana boost local companies

Bol-Debswana boost local companies
DELIVERED: 65m liters already delivered thus far to Debswana

65 Million Litres of Fuel Delivered Since August 2022
P982million disbursed on CEEP

The partnership agreement between Botswana Oil Limited (BOL) and Debswana Mining Company continues to gain some traction with P982 million having been reportedly spent on local companies thus far.

Last August, the two entities entered into a partnership with the aim to capacitate citizen owned companies in the fuel supply value chain, with BOL playing a facilitatory role of assisting emerging citizen owned fuel supply and fuel transportation entities.

As a result, it was agreed that BOL would supply...

