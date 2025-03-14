Francistown Expo frenzy

Northern Botswana Tertiary Education Expo draws crowds in Francistown

Students from across northern Botswana thronged the Francistown Old Stadium this week for the Northern Botswana Tertiary Education Expo, a three-day event that kicked off on Wednesday and wrapped up today (Friday).

Organized by the Tertiary Institutions Roadshow Movement, the fair aimed to bridge the gap between aspiring learners and higher education opportunities.

The event was officially launched by Assistant Minister for Higher Education, Justin Hunyepa, who emphasized the need for creating an inclusive education system. “Our goal is to build an education system that doesn’t just produce graduates but nurtures leaders, innovators, and problem solvers,” Hunyepa said.

The Minister urged students to engage with institutions, ask questions, and make informed decisions about their futures.

Chairperson of the Tertiary Institutions Roadshow Movement, Ngwako Botho, emphasized the relevance of the fair. “We recognized a crucial gap- the absence of an HRDC-organized career clinic and skills fair in Francistown. So, we took the initiative to organize this standalone event to ensure equal access to opportunities for students in northern Botswana,” Botho explained.

This year’s expo featured 22 participating institutions, offering guidance, opportunities, and insights to shape the futures of young Batswana.

The Tertiary Institutions Roadshow Movement covers 30 locations across Botswana, ensuring no region is left behind in accessing quality tertiary education.

This year’s expo was held under the theme “Bridging Gaps, Building Futures: Revitalizing Education Through Collaboration.”