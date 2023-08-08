Connect with us

‘I was fleeing for my life!’

By

Published

'I was fleeing for my life!'
REMANDED: Ndlovu's moving defence could not save him from jail

Zim man claims he entered Bots by mistake while escaping blood-thirsty Gumagumas Accused of being an illegal immigrant, a Zimbabwean man insists he is nothing of the sort. Instead, Nkosi Elethemba Ndlovu, who was found napping in the river near the border village of Matsiloje on 29 July, maintains it’s all an unfortunate mistake. The […]

