Dumped in prison

Suspected girlfriend-beater loses love and liberty A Mabesekwe man’s insecurity has cost him both his girlfriend and his freedom. 36-year-old Lesego Nchaisiwa is accused of beating-up his lover, Adumeleng Dipetela, allegedly breaking her bones in a jealous rage on 30 June, before threatening to finish her off if she ever dared leave him. As is […]
In this article:Adumeleng Dipetela, Court Stories, Francistown Magistrates Court, Ghetto Diaries, Lesego Nchaisiwa, Nyangabgwe Hospital, Suspected girlfriend-beater loses love and liberty, Tonota Police
