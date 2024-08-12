Human remains found in Molepolole

Police in Molepolole have made a plea to the public to help in identifying human remains discovered on Friday evening at Kwaring in Lekgwapheng ward.

Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo revealed to this publication that the incident was reported to the police around 1745 hrs.

“We received a report from some churchgoers who were at Kwaring for prayers. While there, they discovered what appeared to be human remains with some clothes attached- a black tracksuit, and shoes,” explained the police officer.

He further disclosed that the remains are suspected to be of an elderly person.

When asked if they have any reported case of missing elderly person, ASP Mokamogo said he did not remember any as most of their cases involved young people, especially girls, who are often found at friends’ places.

The remains were taken to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where they are awaiting identification.