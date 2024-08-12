Pensioner remanded for girlfriend’s murder

A 72- year-old pensioner from Molepolole’s Goo-Thata ward who reportedly murdered his 47-year-old girlfriend last Thursday night has been remanded in custody.

The accused, Oki Baganne, was this morning arraigned before Molepolole Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi for the murder of Mmaonyana Ramaphonyana.

Molepolole police acting station commander, Assistant Superintendent Motshwari Mokamogo told The Voice Online that the accused was the one who reported the murder case to the police

“I confirm we have a murder case reported to us by the suspect, the same day Thursday around 2315 hrs. After the incident, he reported himself to the police and led them to the scene of crime,” explained ASP Mokamogo.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the deceased lying unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood and rushed her to Scottish Livingstone Hospital, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Baganne allegedly stabbed Ramphonyana with a table knife several times on the ribs following a misunderstanding over their love relationship.

The used weapon was reportedly found next to the deceased.

State prosecutor, Inspector Thema Marumolo, told the court that the post-mortem examination will be conducted during the week.

He pleaded with the court to remand Baganne, saying investigations were still at an initial stage.

Baganne who told the court that he did not have any money to engage an attorney, requested that he be assisted to collect his clothes from home.

Baganne who appeared to be taking the matter lightly and not even attempting to apply for bail was escorted to prison after the court arraignment.

He will be remanded until the next mention scheduled for August 29th, 2024.