Boy, 10, commits suicide

Police in Thamaga have confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy who was found hanging inside a wardrobe with a gown belt tied around his neck on Friday evening.

The incident occurred in Malakana ward and it was reported to the police around 1910 hrs.

The boy was reportedly found by his mother’s cousin after she arrived home from Gaborone.

Upon arrival at home, the woman who realised that there was no one at home phoned her cousin who informed her that she had sent the boy to collect some chicks from the Agrivet poultry shop.

The cousin then proceeded to look for the boy at Agrivet, where she was told that the boy had just left with the chicks.

Later, after she returned home and went to the house looking for the boy, she was shocked to find him hanging inside the wardrobe and she instantly reported the matter to the police.

Assistant Superintendent Busang Malope of Thamaga police confirmed the suicide incident.

“The issues are disturbing, especially when it involves a minor. We are still clueless about what could have led him to take his own life, but that’s not the end of our investigations. We are continuing with the investigations,” said the police boss.

The Standard 5 boy did not leave any suicide note.