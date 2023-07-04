Connect with us

GCC descends into brawl and fist fight
GC CITY MAYOR: Abraham

High drama as councillor and guards square off Business came to standstill at Gaborone City Council on Wednesday after Old Naledi North Councillor, Oarabile Motlaleng, refused to leave the chambers as per the Mayor, Austin Abraham’s instructions. Security guards tried to force the controversial councillor out of the building but he resisted, leading to a […]

