News

Audit woes at BONU

Audit woes at BONU
OPPOSING: Obonolo Rahube(L),BONU PRESIDENT: Peter Baleseng(R)

A court battle between former Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) president, Obonolo Rahube and the current one, Peter Baleseng is looming following irregularities in sourcing a Forensic Audit company. Rahube’s team is said to be against the outsourced company as they feel it will be biased. Another issue which this publication has been made aware of […]

