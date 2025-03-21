From 5 defeats to victory: Molepolole’s New Legislator Exposes Shocking Truths

After five failed attempts, Shima Monageng finally clinched the Molepolole South parliamentary seat in the October 2024 general elections, unseating his predecessor, Kabo Morwaeng, and sending him into political obscurity. Now, as the new Member of Parliament, Monageng is uncovering the harsh realities facing his constituency and the country at large.

A Shocking Discovery

Monageng’s first 100 days in office have been eye-opening. After visiting government institutions and holding meetings across his nine wards, he revealed that Molepolole, Botswana’s largest village with over 100,000 residents, is in the grip of high crime rates, chronic water shortages, and crumbling infrastructure.

His most shocking revelation came during a visit to the Scottish Livingstone Memorial Hospital. Built just over a decade ago as an Ophthalmology Centre of Excellence, the hospital is now a shadow of its former self, with only 40% of the wards being operational. “The rest are empty, with no beds or equipment. There’s a severe shortage of staff and specialists, forcing patients to travel to Princess Marina Hospital in Gaborone at great expense,” he revealed.

Water Woes

Water scarcity has plagued Molepolole for years, with politicians repeatedly promising solutions that never materialized.“Every year, they told us the problem would be fixed by year-end, but nothing changed,” Monageng said. “Residents are forced to buy water from bowsers or collect it from leaking pipes.”

The government has reportedly allocated P300 million to replace old pipes, and Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) claims a P663 million contract will resolve distribution issues by May 2025. However, Monageng remains skeptical until he sees concrete results.

How He Beat Morwaeng

Monageng’s landslide victory over Morwaeng, a former Minister in the Office of the President, was no accident. “Morwaeng distanced himself from the people,” Monageng explained. “He rarely addressed ward meetings, preferring to announce government projects at the main kgotla. He even claimed he was an MP for the whole country, not just Bakwena.”

Morwaeng’s unwavering support for former President Mokgweetsi Masisi and controversial bills also alienated voters. “He misrepresented Bakwena by claiming every household had a portrait of Masisi. I’ve never seen one in my sisters’ homes,” Monageng added.

The Easter Tragedy

Monageng also criticized Morwaeng’s handling of the Easter bus accident that claimed 45 lives of Zion Christian Church pilgrims. “Morwaeng was invisible during this tragedy. He skipped the memorial service in Molepolole to attend one in Gaborone, further hurting the bereaved families,” Monageng said.

He plans to work with local authorities and the business community to erect a monument honoring the victims at the entrance of the village cemetery.

Legacy and the Future

Monageng, who previously served as Chairman of the Kweneng Rural Development Agency and the Bakwena Community Development Association, believes his dedication to public service is what finally won him the seat after 21 years of trying.

As for Morwaeng’s recent call to rebuild the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) by welcoming back former members now in the UDC, Monageng dismissed it as “mission impossible.” “The BDP has only four MPs left. Who would take that call seriously?” he asked.

Monageng urged Morwaeng to apologize to the people, repent, and move on. “If Bakwena vote me out in 2029, I’d accept it – but not if they bring back Morwaeng.”