Suspected killer dad denied bail

A man who left people aghast after allegedly killing his three biological sons at Tatisiding village last year failed this week to convince the Francistown High Court that he deserved to be released on bail. Boikanyo France, 41, appeared before Francistown High Court Judge Lot Moroka, seeking bail pending trial on the grounds that he was the breadwinner in his family.

“I am the one who was fending for my family as I am the first child. My parents are elderly and unemployed, and my property is just scattered, so I want to go and rearrange it,” said France, who, for the first time since the tragic incident, seemed upbeat.

However, his bail application was unsuccessful, as Justice Lot Moroka dismissed it, citing the seriousness of the charges, which could attract the death penalty if he is found guilty.

“Looking at the possible penalty for the charges the accused is facing, he may be compelled to abscond trial if granted bail. And the other thing is, will the community be safe with the accused person out there, and will the accused person be safe also?” the judge questioned.

Justice Moroka also considered the gravity of the case and ruled that France needs to be removed from society. “He does not qualify to be granted bail. Thus, he will await his trial in custody until the finalization of the trial,” said the High Court Judge President.

The Tragic Incident

On the morning of 17th July 2024, residents of Mmoroso ward in Tatisiding were jolted awake by screams from France’s homestead. To the horror of curious neighbors, France had allegedly butchered his own children: Andile Botshelo (13), Katlego Botshelo (10), and Kyden Botshelo (8). When his mother intervened, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife, leaving her injured.

The three boys, who were students at Tatisiding Primary School, were laid to rest in an emotionally charged ceremony at Tamasane village cemetery, leaving the community in mourning and disbelief.