Francistown Club holds first Farmers Market

In a bid to address the scarcity of fresh vegetables and the declining quality in local stores, Francistown Club is set to host its first-ever Farmers Market this Saturday (October 12, 2024).

The initiative, expected to draw hundreds of farmers, aims to bring together small-scale producers from Francistown and nearby villages, offering locals the chance to purchase fresh produce directly from the farm.

Speaking to Voice Money, Francistown Club volunteer Kylie Beukes shared that any farmer with produce to sell is welcome to participate.

“All they need to do is contact myself or Saadia to register. There are no fees involved. Farmers can bring their stalls or sell directly from their vans,” Beukes explained.

Recognizing the financial struggles faced by many farmers, the organizers made registration free.

“Most farmers are cash-strapped, often waiting long periods for payments from those they supply,” Beukes noted.

The market is designed to cut out the middleman, giving farmers a direct platform to sell their products while ensuring buyers receive fresh, high-quality goods.

Another volunteer, Saadia Rossenkhan, emphasized the importance of supporting local farmers.

“People often complain about the lack of quality vegetables in stores. This market is an opportunity for consumers to take action by buying directly from the source,” she said.

Rossenkhan highlighted the variety of products that will be available, including eggs, broilers, mushrooms, baby marrow, spinach, lettuce, and freshly baked bread, among others.

She further explained that the freshness of the produce is a key selling point.

“Our farmers will harvest their produce the evening before the market, ensuring that everything sold on Saturday is as fresh as possible.”

The event will run from 6:30am to 9:30 am, offering early risers the perfect opportunity to stock up on affordable, fresh, farm-grown products.

Francistown Club hopes this will become a regular event, bringing the community together while supporting local farmers.

“Instead of relying on stores for subpar vegetables, consumers should mark their calendars and come shop at the Farmers Market,” Beukes urged.