Robbery suspect pleads for bail to vote

A robbery suspect currently in police custody has begged to be released on bail so he can cast his ballot at the upcoming general elections on October 30, 2024.

Kagisanyo Manyema, 41, is among four suspects who were arrested this Sunday for allegedly robbing a 77-year-old woman of Tsanekona settlement in the outskirts of Maun of a riffle, ammunition, mobile-phone and undisclosed sum of money.

The suspects, Moneedi Oneilwe, Kabelo Ramalepa, Bright Kauthenggwa and two others still at large, are alleged to have further poisoned the old woman’s dog and threatened to use violence on her.

However, accused number three, Kabelo Ramalepa is said to have been the transporter at the time of the alleged crime commission.

In his request to be released on bail Manyema further contended that he did not understand why he was arrested in the first place as neither of the alleged stolen items were recovered from him.

“The level of torture that was used on me, if I had hidden anything, I would have surrendered it there and then, but I could not because I am innocent,” maintained Manyema.

The robbery is said to have taken place on Saturday 5th October 2024, but no one was arrested that day until the following day when the police received a tip off.

“Yesterday (Monday) they took me to the crime scene. We arrested the first accused on Sunday, he then took me to the second accused where the riffle was discovered and then he took me to the fourth accused where ammunition was discovered. Third accused was the transporter,” explained one of the Investigating officers, Detective Constable O. Setongwana.

Although Manyema maintains the police came to him with a list of names and hence he took the police there, those who were found in possession of the incriminating exhibits claimed they got them from him.

Third accused admitted he was the transporter and also requested to be let out, but prosecution maintained it could not do that as it is yet to find out if he did not take an active part in the alleged crime.

Further, prosecution maintained that the attacked woman was still in hospital while two other suspects were still at large and feared that the four may jeopardise investigations if they are released before finalisation of investigations.

They were therefore remanded in custody and returning to court on 22 October 2024.

ARE PRISONERS OR DETAINEES ALLOWED TO VOTE

Independent Electoral Commission’s Spokesperson, Osupile Maroba, says only prisoners who are serving a prison term which is less than six months long are eligible to vote, “but it also depends on where such an individual has registered to vote, for instance one may have registered in Gantsi and then taken to Francistown to serve their term, in that case it might be a problem for them to go and vote.”

He added that those on extra mural sentences are in a much better position to vote as they do not require an escort to do so.