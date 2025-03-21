Five arrested for illegal mining hours after Mohwasa’s visit

On Monday, a delegation led by Minister for State President, Moeti Mohwasa and Police Commissioner, Dinah Marathe toured the Old Matsiloje Gold Mines to see what can be done about illegal mining, which is rife in the area.

Less than 24 hours later, patrolling soldiers at the abandoned pits stumbled upon five Zimbabweans suspected to be ‘zama zamas’.

Lacking the relevant travelling documents, the five – three men and two teenagers – were arrested and hauled before Francistown Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Charged with border jumping and illegal mining, the suspects pleaded guilty to both counts.

With no place to stay locally, Thamsanga Tshabalala, 44, Welcome Rashamira, 23, Brighton Mpofu, 27, and two 17-year-olds who can’t be named because of their age, were all remanded in custody.

They will be back in court on Thursday 3 April for facts reading.

Illegal mining is a huge concern in the hills of Matsiloje, where barley a week passes without the police making an arrest. The miners are usually desperate Zimbabweans, who sneak into the country to dig for gold flakes in the once prosperous mine.

It is a dangerous and sometimes deadly occupation. Last December, a young man was buried alive when the shaft he was working in collapsed; his body was never recovered.

His tragic death has not been a deterrent, and ‘zama zamas’ continue to flock to the old mine in large numbers.