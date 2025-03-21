Epileptic man drowns in the river

A routine trip to fetch water from the river turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a 20-year-old man from Nxabe settlement near Shorobe village in the Northwest District.

His lifeless body was retrieved from the river on Wednesday morning after he allegedly suffered an epileptic seizure, fell face down into the shallow water, and drowned.

According to Maun Police Station Commander, Joseph Lepodise, the young man had gone to the river on Tuesday on a donkey cart to fetch water. “It appears he had an epileptic attack, fell into the water, and couldn’t recover,” Lepodise explained. “The water was shallow, and if someone had been with him, he might have been saved.”

His body was only found the following morning, lying face down in the water with his buckets and containers nearby.

The donkeys he had taken with him were nowhere to be seen when police arrived at the scene.

Lepodise confirmed that the incident is still under investigation, though foul play has not been ruled out.

The young man’s body has been taken to the hospital for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.