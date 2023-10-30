Father in court for impregnating two daughters

*He is also accused of raping a passenger in the bush

A 36-year-old man was last Tuesday dragged before a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last facing a second incest charge for impregnating his 16-year-old biological daughter.

This comes after he had a child with the victim’s younger sister, aged 12, in a prior case.

Additionally, he faces a rape charge related to an incident in which he allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old woman in March 2021.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, is said to have offered a ride to the 52-year-old victim after a drinking session.

However, he diverted the car to a secluded area and raped her.

Two months later, while on bail for the rape charge, he reportedly sexually molested his 12-year-old daughter.

The Voice has learned that the girls’ mother had requested her husband’s relatives to care for the girls while she worked temporary jobs in Gaborone.

In 2019, the father moved to Ramaphatle, where he shared a room with his two daughters.

According to the police, the younger daughter’s child is now two years old, while her elder sister is five months pregnant.

The accused is said to have started sexually abusing his youngest daughter whenever he sent her elder sister to buy groceries at the local shop.

He would instruct the girl to bathe, cover her with a blanket while she bathed, and then assault her.

The abuse continued whenever her sister was not present, and the victim did not report it out of fear.

When she missed her period and suspected she was pregnant, she confided in her elder sister.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the police. After being granted bail for the initial cases, the accused continued the sexual abuse, leading to his elder 16-year-old daughter’s pregnancy.

The accused father continued the abuse even after social workers moved the Form 2 girl from his place. She did not report the ongoing abuse due to fear of her father’s anger and assaults.

In court, the prosecutor requested the accused to be remanded, as he faces two incest cases and a rape charge. Additionally, the other victim is still undergoing counseling.

The accused proposed staying at his father’s residence in Metsimotlhabe if granted bail.

A bail hearing is scheduled for November 16, 2023.