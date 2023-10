Soundbites with Shweshbite It’s hot as Hell, with the rising temperatures making everyone grumpy and irritable.ContentsSoundbites with ShweshbiteSo, who is Shweshbite?How did the name Shweshbite come about?It certainly is! But what inspired you to take the comedic route and how long have you been doing it for?What did you do before comedy?When did you make […]