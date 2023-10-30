Woman stabs sister’s boyfriend to death

A tragic incident unfolded in Lobatse’s Peleng West location as a 26-year-old woman reportedly stabbed her elder sister’s boyfriend to death during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The fatal altercation occurred following a dispute between the couple.

Superintendent Boitshepho Kaisara, the Lobatse Police Station Commander, confirmed the incident, stating that it took place around 4 am, shortly after the deceased and his friends had spent time at local bars.

Superintendent Kaisara noted that detailed information about the incident is limited since the matter is still under investigation.

The deceased’s girlfriend, who is emotionally distraught, has not yet provided her statement to the police. “We do not have much detail as the matter is still fresh and we are yet to interview the deceased’s girlfriend who is still being too emotional to talk. We are hopeful that when she recovers from the shock she will be able to shed light on the events leading to the fatal altercation, ” explained Superintendent Kaisara.

Preliminary information suggests that after the bars closed, the couple and their friends gathered in their neighborhood.

A disagreement between the deceased and his girlfriend escalated into a physical altercation.

When the girlfriend’s sister arrived on the scene and witnessed her sibling being assaulted, she reportedly intervened, wielding a knife and ultimately stabbing the man in the chest.

Tragically, the 26-year-old victim later succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

The suspect was promptly apprehended following the incident and is expected to appear in court this week to face charges related to the tragic event.