*Khama and Motshegwa to meet and settle differences

*Venue to be decided: Serowe Kgotla or Ministry HQ?

In an attempt to find common ground and diffuse the simmering tensions between them, former President Ian Khama and Minister of Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa are expected to meet and smoke the peace pipe soon.

Although both parties remain tightlipped on the alleged get-together, well-placed sources expect it to happen sooner rather than later, either at the weekend or sometime next week.

The government insider told The Voice the standoff between the pair has rattled the Office of the President, hence the urgent need for a speedy resolution.

“Both parties realize the importance of the meeting and its urgency. The date and venue have not been confirmed at this point, but it is going to be held soon,” insisted the source.

It is not clear whether the meeting will be held at Khama’s offices in Serowe Kgotla or at the Ministry’s headquarters in Gaborone.

“In Serowe, SKI will have the advantage, while in the capital, the Minister will in charge. But it has to be held at an official venue since this is an official engagement,” added the insider.

Pressed on the issue, the Ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Chandapiwa Baputaki was not prepared to comment ‘at this stage’, while Khama said he was unaware of any planned meeting.

The fallout stems from a heated letter, dated 23 April and recently leaked to the media, in which Khama, through his lawyers, demands answers from Motshegwa.

The former President was upset at a letter he received from the Minister on 16 April, warning him that Dikgosi are not allowed to hold meetings with councillors without the Ministry’s approval, something Khama was openly doing.

In response, Kgosi Khama IV wanted to know which provision under the law forbids this.

“Your directive, as currently worded, appears to restrict and limit the exercise by Dikgosi and councillors of their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association, as guaranteed under Sections 12 (1) and 13 (1) of the Constitution of Botswana,” the letter reads.

Khama argued that the Minister failed to explain why he wanted to limit the meetings between him and councillors and that he should identify and share the specific and written law that authorized such.

SKI insists he is entitled to hold meetings with Dikgosi under the BamaNgwato territory, which stretches from Mahalapye, Bobonong to Tonota, Tutume, and Palapye District councils that were initially under the Central District Council.