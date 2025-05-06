*Officer in court for stolen cattle

A 35-year-old police officer found himself in hot water, standing in the dock before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on trial for stolen cows.

Constable Tirelo Archie Mokhowe from Molehele ward, together with his colleagues in crime Lawrence Tirelo, 30, of Merakeng ward, and Maithamako Mogagole, 33, of Mokgalo ward; all from Ngware settlement are each accused of stealing cows back in June 2022.

Particulars of the offense state that the trio, between May 2022 and June 6th, near Ngwarenyana lands in Kweneng District, acting jointly and with a common purpose, were found in unlawful possession of stock produce, including three cow hides, 12 cow hooves, and two cow heads suspected to be stolen as they failed to account for satisfactorily.

The total value of all stolen stock is estimated at P15,000.

Giving evidence before the court, Anti-Stock Theft Crime officer Constable Alebakwe Setelela said that on May 20th, 2022, he received a tip-off from a reliable informer that some men were slaughtering cattle at Ngwarenyane and transporting the meat to Gaborone.

Later, on June 4th, 2022, the informer revealed the suspects’ names, and further revealed that recently slaughtered a letimela (lost one) cow at the same cattle post.

“During the interview, the accused admitted to slaughtering two cows in May 2022. They led us to the place where they buried the hides before we went to Letlhakeng for further investigations. At the police station, they disclosed that Makhowe had instructed them to slaughter the cows. The other cow was slaughtered in June, and they also gave the meat to Makhowe, who assisted them in burying the skins before going to Gaborone,” explained Constable Setelela.

During investigations, police managed to retrieve the exhibits, the hooves, horns, and skinthat were buried at Mogagole’s cattle post.

Makhowe was allegedly using a police vehicle to transport the stolen meat, selling it at food markets around the streets of Gaborone.

However, Mokhowe later reported himself to Letlhakeng police station and was immediately arrested to join his co-accused, who were already in holding cells.

All the accused were released on bail on June 22nd, 2022, after each paid P4,000 and provided two sureties, each binding themselves with the same amount.

Mokhowe, who is currently on suspension from work, will have to wait a month for the matter to conclude, with the remaining two witnesses expected to testify on June 6th, 2025.