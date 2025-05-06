Thirsty thief admits to P9,342 booze heist.

A Tonota youth with a reported thirst has confessed to breaking into a local bar on Saturday night and making off with P9,342 worth of alcoholic beverages.

Appearing before the Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday morning (May 5th), Oreeditse Samson, 20, pleaded guilty to stealing from Lion’s Den pub. His loot included a variety of alcohol, cigarettes, festival tickets, and a DSTV decoder.

In total, the unemployed man’s haul comprised 17 different items. Black Label, Brutal Fruit, Jagermeister, Belgravia Gin, and Hunters Dry were among the prominent alcoholic selections, along with 24 cartons of cigarettes. Authorities are still working to recover some of the stolen goods.

Samson also admitted to snatching a cellphone, valued at P980, on the same night. His arrest occurred later that evening after a vigilant member of the public contacted the police upon observing Samson acting suspiciously and carrying bulging plastic bags.

Having pleaded guilty to all three charges, the young thief was granted bail, contingent upon him providing P3,000 for his surety and finding two Batswana willing to bind themselves to P1,000 each.

With the presentation of facts and sentencing scheduled for the following Monday, May 12th, Samson was overheard outside the court contemplating whether paying the P3,000 bail was worthwhile for potentially just a week of freedom.

As of Monday afternoon, when this story was published, he had yet to pay the bail.