Explosive ex

A young man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the breast with a breadknife while vowing to end both their lives has been remanded in custody by Francistown Magistrates Court.

Looking lost and confused, 22-year-old Kealeboga Basinyi maintained his innocence during his brief arraignment on Wednesday morning, insisting he never touched his former flame.

“I told her I want to talk to her, and she ran away. I did not stab her,” declared the suspect in a shaky voice.

However, the cops believe Basinyi turned up at his ex’s home in Matsiloje on Monday night, attacked and threatened her before fleeing into the night.

“Ke tla go bolaa ebe ke ipolaa (I will kill you and myself),” was his alleged murder-suicide warning.

He was arrested the following evening, found wondering in the bush, while the complainant was taken to Matsiloje clinic, where she was treated and discharged, suffering a laceration on her left breast.

Charged with unlawful wounding and threat-to-kill, Basinyi cut a miserable figure as he sat waiting for the police van to transport him to jail.

This, after state prosecutor, Chilume Mpena ensured he did not get bail.

“We are to collect the statements, and we are scared when the accused is granted bail he might hunt for the victim and complete his mission,” reasoned Mpena.

Basinyi, who is originally from Tshesebe, will remain locked up until 27 August at the earliest, when he next returns to court.