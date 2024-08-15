Old man accused of raping 10-year-old granddaughter

A 74-year-old Maun man was arraigned before the Magistrates Court this Tuesday, charged with raping his granddaughter.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the young girl’s identity, is believed to have forced himself on his 10-year-old relative on more than one occasion, his reign of terror seemingly dating back to 2022 to July 2024.

The suspect’s attorney, Charles Tlagae told court they have agreed to postpone his client’s bail hearing to a later stage to allow the minor child to complete her end-of-term exams, which are ongoing.

“We don’t mind the accused being held in custody while the child deals with her examinations,” said Tlagae, with the prosecutor, Tebogo Kaome confirming the agreement.

The old man, who is said to be staying with the victim (his daughter’s daughter) in Shashe ward, was arrested on 31 July and has been in police custody ever since.

He will remain behind bars until the 20 August, when he returns to court for status update.