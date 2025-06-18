Botswana lures more flights

Targets hosting AviaDev Conference in 2026

Botswana Air Access will be casting its net wider this week, aiming to reel in more airlines to operate in Botswana and increase air connectivity across the country.

With four major airports facilitating travel, Botswana is pushing for increased direct connections through local and international carriers– a move targeted to positively impact local tourism, trade and investment.

A high-level delegation from Botswana Air Access, led by the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB), will participate in AviaDev 2025, Africa’s premier air service development conference, taking place on June 11th – 13th 2025 in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The aim is to seek opportunities to strengthen regional integration, boost tourism, and enhance trade and investment flows through improved air access.

The CAAB led team intends to engage directly with airlines to explore new and expanded routes to Botswana, hosting an official exhibition stand to highlight Botswana’s unique investment, tourism, and air access opportunities, building relationships with global aviation leaders, route planners, and development stakeholders as well as positioning Botswana as a future host destination for AviaDev 2026.

“Our goal is to connect Botswana more effectively to Africa and the world. AviaDev allows us to showcase our potential and forge the relationships that lead to long-term air service commitments. In addition, we look forward to hearing the outcome of our bid to host AviaDev 2026 in Botswana. We believe that hosting the event will provide a major economic boost to the country and showcase our potential to some of the world’s leading carriers,” said Chairman of Botswana Air Access, Dr. Bao Mosinyi.

Improved air connectivity plays a pivotal role in Botswana’s economic ambitions. A 10% increase in air connectivity, relative to GDP, is predicted to boost long-term GDP growth by 1%. In 2023, Botswana recorded nearly 600,000 international passengers, with Europe and North America showing double-digit growth since 2019-a figure which indicates that with improved connectivity and direct flights, the numbers can increase.

“Connectivity is the cornerstone of a thriving tourism sector. By improving access to Botswana’s iconic destinations – such as the Okavango Delta, Chobe National Park, and the Kgalagadi desert – we support job creation, community development, and increased visitor spend,” added Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) Chief Executive Officer Keitumetse Setlang.

AviaDev is Africa’s leading platform dedicated to route development, attracting over 400 aviation stakeholders annually including airlines, airports, tourism authorities, and investors. Since AviaDev 2024, new services have been implemented by Ethiopian Airlines (Addis Ababa – Maun), Airlink (Gaborone- Cape Town) and SAA (Gaborone – Johannesburg) showcasing the potential of Botswana Air Access to lure airlines to launch new routes in Botswana.

Launched in August 2024, Botswana Air Access is a joint initiative led by CAAB and supported by the BTO, Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Business Botswana, Travel Agents Association of Botswana (TAABOT), and Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) with an aim to provide a single point of contact for carriers and deliver a coordinated, data-driven approach to route development.