Empowering citizens in the fuel sector

Puma Energy Botswana’s Commitment to Economic Empowerment

Puma Energy Botswana is spearheading a transformative initiative to enhance citizen participation in the fuel sector.

Announced by Managing Director Dominic Dhanah at the launch of the Maatlafatsa Project in Gaborone, this Citizen Economic Empowerment program seeks to uplift Batswana in the fuel industry and stimulate nationwide economic growth.

The Maatlafatsa Project underscores Puma Energy’s commitment to Botswana, aiming to increase citizen ownership, foster entrepreneurship, enhance skills development, promote local procurement, and create jobs.

Dhanah emphasized that Puma Energy is investing significantly in increasing Batswana shareholding within the company and exploring additional citizen ownership opportunities.

“Puma Energy is dedicated to empowering local communities through various initiatives, including constructing rural filling stations, launching an Entrepreneurs Master Class to support local entrepreneurs, and developing a Graduate Training Program to create opportunities for young graduates within the company,” said Dhanah.

He also highlighted efforts to facilitate citizen-operated service stations and airfield services, further fostering local entrepreneurship.

Central to Puma Energy’s commitment is the sourcing of 100 percent of fuel and 40 percent of non-fuel products and services from citizen-owned companies by the end of 2024.

The company has already made strides in this direction by transferring all internal transportation services to citizen transporters, supporting local businesses, and enhancing safety and efficiency through real-time coaching and equipment upgrades.

Puma Energy Botswana’s role in securing aviation fuel supply is crucial, particularly given the tourism sector’s significant contribution to the national economy.

In 2023, tourism added P32.8 billion to Botswana’s GDP, a figure expected to rise to P37.5 billion in 2024, with a forecasted contribution of P57.0 billion by 2034.

“We believe that empowering citizens is essential for building a prosperous and sustainable future for Botswana’s energy sector,” Dhanah stated. He also noted that partnerships in retail service shops would lead to more job opportunities for Batswana.

Since its entry into the Botswana market in 2010, Puma Energy has invested approximately P2.1 billion in infrastructure, including storage facilities, airport service terminals, retail sites, and convenience stores.

The company now boasts a storage capacity of 850,000 cubic meters across four international airports, ensuring the country’s aviation fuel security.

With a network of 44 retail sites and 21 convenience stores, Puma Energy Botswana continues to create employment opportunities.

The company is currently owned 80 percent by Puma Energy International, while the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund’s 164,977 members collectively own 20 percent.

However, there are plans to increase citizen ownership and explore further initiatives to bolster local involvement in the energy sector.

This strategic focus on citizen empowerment aligns with Puma Energy’s broader vision of contributing to Botswana’s economic development and ensuring that Batswana play a pivotal role in the nation’s energy future.