Dstv’s glamorous games night unveils exciting new content for Botswana

Last Thursday, September 5th, 2024 , MultiChoice Botswana illuminated The Pavilion Restaurant at Fairgrounds with a dazzling Content Showcase Games Night, offering media professionals and social media influencers an exhilarating preview of what’s coming next on DStv and Showmax.

Set under the crisp spring sky, the event was a whirlwind of entertainment, featuring interactive games like the local trivia board game Motswedi, karaoke, and sneak peeks of upcoming content poised to captivate audiences across Botswana.

Thembile Legwaila, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Botswana, shared the company’s enthusiasm for the evening.

“For more than 30 years, we’ve been the go-to source of entertainment across Africa, offering a viewing experience perfectly tuned to the diverse tastes and rich cultures of our audiences,” said Legwaila.

“In Botswana, we’re more than just a provider of content; we’re your storyteller, bringing you content that resonates with your life, traditions, and aspirations.”

The night’s showcase featured some of the most anticipated releases for the spring season.

Among them is the new reality series *Battle of the Bridesmaids*, set to take over the 6 pm Sunday slot on Mzansi Magic, replacing the popular *Married at First Sight Mzansi*.

The series offers a humorous look at the challenges brides face in selecting their bridesmaids.

“It’s a fresh and entertaining take on wedding planning that viewers are going to love,” noted Legwaila.

For movie lovers, the highly anticipated biopic *Bob Marley: One Love* will make its TV debut on 13th September on M-Net.

“This film will be a powerful tribute to the legendary musician and his incredible life,” added Legwaila.

Sports fans are also in for a treat with the return of the Premier League on 15th September, closely followed by the Betway Premiership and FNB Premiership.

The event also spotlighted *Mokwalo*, a locally produced film set to air later this year on Mzansi Bioskop.

“*Mokwalo* is a beautiful story crafted by MultiChoice Talent Factory alumnae Masego Mohwasa and Lorato Orapeleng. It’s part of our commitment to supporting and celebrating local talent,” said Legwaila.

In light of the upcoming elections, MultiChoice Botswana emphasized the importance of staying informed through various news channels.

“With Btv News, Ytv, and other platforms, we’re ensuring that our viewers have all the information they need to make informed decisions,” Legwaila concluded.

The event not only showcased what’s next for DStv and Showmax but also reaffirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to delivering content that resonates with the people of Botswana, reflecting their lives, stories, and aspirations.