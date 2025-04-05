Elder charged with teen’s rape

A 59-year-old elder appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with raping a 16-year-old girl at a guesthouse in the Ghetto suburb, Molapo Estates.

During his brief arraignment, grey-haired Tutume native, Elimingo Petros was granted conditional bail, after the state told court they had no problem with the suspected rapist being released.

“He can be granted bail on conditions that he binds himself with P2, 000, makes sure he does not come into contact with the complainant and also come to court whenever required. He should also not interfere with the investigations, which are ongoing; we are left with recordng statements for two witnesses,” revealed the Prosecutor, Gasemotho Pitlagano.

Although details into the matter are still sketchy, Petros, who resides in Letlhakane, is said to have taken the underage teenage girl to a guesthouse in Molapo Estates at some point in February.

Sources claim he asked for a mattress at reception for his ‘daughter’ to sleep on. However, it is believed housekeeping became suspicious the next morning when they realised the mattress had not been slept on; it is also alleged they found used condoms in the bin.

It is said Petros was arrested when he returned to the same guesthouse this weekend, allegedly with a different girl.

He is due back in court on 19 May.