Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin

Two Zimbabwean men have been remanded in custody after they were found in possession of a live pangolin. The duo, 43-year-old Kelvin Maposa and Matitshidza Sibanda, 33, were busted at their rented house in Francistown's Coloured location, following a police tip-off. Adding to their troubles, the two men who were frog marched to the police […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:China, Court Stories, Francistown, Kelvin Maposa, Magistrate Tshepo Magetse, Matitshidza Sibanda, Vietnam, Zimbabwe
Click to comment