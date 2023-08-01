Connect with us

Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin

ENDANGERED SPECIES: Pangolin

Two Zimbabwean men have been remanded in custody after they were found in possession of a live pangolin. The duo, 43-year-old Kelvin Maposa and Matitshidza Sibanda, 33, were busted at their rented house in Francistown's Coloured location, following a police tip-off. Adding to their troubles, the two men who were frog marched to the police […]

